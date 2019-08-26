Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.33

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.33 and traded as low as $27.21. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 5,610,381 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $95.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$28.13 and a 200 day moving average of A$27.35.

In other Westpac Banking news, insider Steven (Steve) Harker purchased 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$28.85 ($20.46) per share, with a total value of A$298,978.43 ($212,041.44).

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

