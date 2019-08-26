Wedbush Reiterates “$210.00” Price Target for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Wedbush set a $210.00 price target on VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.23.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.80. 2,373,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.49 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $6,620,721.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 44.6% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in VMware by 169.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 32,993 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

