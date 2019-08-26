WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 97,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

