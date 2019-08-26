WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,481 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,903 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,067 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.41. 177,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

