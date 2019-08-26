WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.4% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 36.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.19. 221,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,082,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

