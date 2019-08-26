WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.41.

In related news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.68. 68,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,071. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

