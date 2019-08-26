WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires New Stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $422,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NASDAQ CTVA traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $28.86. 55,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,286. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.