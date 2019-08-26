WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 69,535 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,956 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Evolution Petroleum makes up about 1.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.22% of Evolution Petroleum worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPM. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 59,111.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 103.3% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 29.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.66. 898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,671. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

