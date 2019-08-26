WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after acquiring an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after acquiring an additional 832,508 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,952,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,248,416,000 after acquiring an additional 94,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,456,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $567,664,000 after acquiring an additional 315,383 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nomura set a $147.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $165.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,680,078. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.88. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,712,126. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.