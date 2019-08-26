WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 2,686 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 33,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,209 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $1,482,743. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,834. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

