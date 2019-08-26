WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 1,587 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTN traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day moving average of $180.46. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.