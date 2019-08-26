WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 553 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 35.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $428,966.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,121.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $33,252.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,802 shares of company stock worth $5,256,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.08. 34,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,729. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. ValuEngine cut KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $126.00 to $156.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.