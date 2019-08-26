WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 1,144 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after buying an additional 302,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,353,000 after purchasing an additional 346,998 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $3,014,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,644,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,625.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $815,963.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,399 shares of company stock worth $7,877,053. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 81,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average is $109.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

