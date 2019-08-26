WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 32,199 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. 714,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,825. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.