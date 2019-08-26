Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 8,278 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $55,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,365,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,334,000 after purchasing an additional 77,804 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.2% during the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,309,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after purchasing an additional 668,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 983,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,839. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.12.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

