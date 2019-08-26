Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 133,858 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,858 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $111,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,650. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.39.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.34). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $6,288,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,889,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,126,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,663. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

