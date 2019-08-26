Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,768 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.15% of HubSpot worth $82,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in HubSpot by 9.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. ValuEngine downgraded HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.95.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $1,631,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,726,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $5,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,529,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,170,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,687 shares of company stock worth $25,391,297. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.90. 2,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,760. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -196.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average of $174.41. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

