Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74,061 shares during the quarter. Balchem accounts for about 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of Balchem worth $130,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Balchem by 65.4% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Balchem by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.68. 2,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.25. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.