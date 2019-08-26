Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $35.19 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,399 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.58% of Innospec worth $35,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 5.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.00. 2,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.29. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $53.07 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.10%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $167,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,999.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $608,716. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

