VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 86.3% in August

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:VOC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,909. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.05%. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

