Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11, 594,258 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,391,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $0.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Viveve Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 30.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 228,517 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

