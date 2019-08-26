Visteon (NYSE:VC) Trading Up 6.1%

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.71 and last traded at $65.69, approximately 337,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 624,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Longbow Research set a $85.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen set a $72.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Manzo purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.76 per share, with a total value of $195,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 70,619 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,535,000 after acquiring an additional 672,851 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 20,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,972,000 after acquiring an additional 543,085 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

