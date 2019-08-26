Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.66

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 251275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 211.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,285,000 after buying an additional 4,842,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,462,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,762,000 after buying an additional 380,502 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,623,000 after buying an additional 1,674,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,527,000 after buying an additional 309,450 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,540,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,584,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

