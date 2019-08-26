Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Get Victrex alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. Victrex has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victrex (VTXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.