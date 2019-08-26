VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY) Trading Up 3.1%

VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.26, approximately 306 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

