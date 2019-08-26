Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.14. 109,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

