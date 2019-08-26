Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $740,000. Filament LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,724.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,978. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

