Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $65.84. 8,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

