Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,337,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after buying an additional 470,781 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,905,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,531,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,751,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.98. 19,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.