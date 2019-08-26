VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, approximately 481 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $571,000.

