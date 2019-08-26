Van ECK Associates Corp Has $39.65 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $39,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,589,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,408,000 after acquiring an additional 210,683 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,639,000 after purchasing an additional 778,490 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 321,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 253,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

NYSE:BHGE traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In other news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.