Van ECK Associates Corp Has $30.99 Million Position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,242,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,239,220 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.57% of New Gold worth $30,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in New Gold by 26.6% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 27,626,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809,242 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 189.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,830,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,336 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth $1,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in New Gold by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,259,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 869,761 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.03.

Shares of NGD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 171,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,546. New Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

