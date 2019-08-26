UNUS SED LEO One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.34 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $5.34 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00011493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00711692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013638 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

