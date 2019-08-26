UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,900.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after buying an additional 1,232,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after buying an additional 965,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.08. 916,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,100. The company has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.81 and a 200 day moving average of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,569.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,195,620 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

