United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,580,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,438. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.97. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 108,829 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $569,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United States Steel by 204.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

