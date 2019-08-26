United Fire Group Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,201,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,049,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,707,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,352,000.

NASDAQ AMCR traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,908. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

