United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.29 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mary K. Weddle purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

