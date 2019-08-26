Unify Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Unify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. Unify has a total market capitalization of $142,342.00 and $4,509.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

