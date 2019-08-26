UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €16.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UCG. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.50 ($16.86).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.