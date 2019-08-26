Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.55

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.55 and traded as low as $10.94. Uni Select shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 14,400 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNS. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Uni Select from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Uni Select from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $468.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Uni Select’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

