UBS Group Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $75.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.83.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $294.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

