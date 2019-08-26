UBS Group Boosts Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $73.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $957,605.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,342. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

