U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.99, approximately 2,134 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 31,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of U.S. Global Jets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.