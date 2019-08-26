Truegame Trading Down 8.2% This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. Truegame has a market cap of $373,268.00 and approximately $40,668.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Truegame has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00251076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.01296028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094956 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

