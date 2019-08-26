TRON Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $490.62 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OEX, Bibox and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00252343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.01271640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00094918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000410 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019583 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bitfinex, Binance, WazirX, OTCBTC, Mercatox, CoinEgg, Bithumb, Kryptono, Kucoin, Exrates, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, DragonEX, OKEx, BitForex, OEX, IDCM, Koinex, IDAX, LATOKEN, Neraex, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, Hotbit, Cryptopia, Gate.io, LBank, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Coinrail, Coinnest, Liqui, Zebpay, Bibox, DDEX, Upbit, Livecoin, Indodax, DigiFinex, Braziliex, CoinBene, RightBTC, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Coindeal, Fatbtc, CoinEx, CoinTiger, BTC-Alpha, Tokenomy, Liquid, Ovis, Cryptomate, Tidex, Cobinhood, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, ChaoEX, Exmo and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

