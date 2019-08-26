Triad Group (LON:TRD) Shares Up 1.1%

Triad Group Plc (LON:TRD)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.25 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), 5,747 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Triad Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

