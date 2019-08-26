Travala Trading Down 18.5% This Week (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Travala has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.36 or 0.04980680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

Travala is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala is www.travala.com

Travala Token Trading

Travala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

