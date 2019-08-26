Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.36

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.36 and last traded at C$12.36, with a volume of 363280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.55.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TOU. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)
Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.
