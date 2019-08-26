Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.36

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.36 and last traded at C$12.36, with a volume of 363280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOU. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,026,800. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.60 per share, with a total value of C$41,492.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,538,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$174,904,878.90. Insiders purchased 52,080 shares of company stock worth $767,751 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

