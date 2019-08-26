Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.99

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and traded as low as $30.08. Toshiba shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 265 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

