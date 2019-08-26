Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 3,569 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 265.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. PHH Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

